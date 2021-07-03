Men killed in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in Richmond Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in the East End for a report of a shooting just after 3:50 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located two adult males down and suffering from gunshot wounds," Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

Both victims were pronounced at the scene, according to Hoonsan.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine their exact manner and cause of death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at 804- 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.