Chesterfield veteran's widow gets surprise roof replacement from military charity

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County widow whose late husband served in the U.S. military received a special gift ahead of Veterans Day — a brand new roof installed for free.

Carol Coleman's husband passed away unexpectedly from cancer in September 2024. Along with dealing with his passing, Coleman faced another challenge: replacing her roof before her insurance renewal in February.

Coleman says a friend, who was her husband's Veteran's Affairs nurse, connected her with the Vets on Track Foundation. The organization partnered with Retex Roofing to replace Coleman's roof at no cost.

"I was just so excited and it was so special being that tomorrow is Veterans Day and my husband was a vet it makes it even more special to know that there are still people that care so much about other families," Coleman said.

Coleman calls the installation a huge weight off her shoulders and plans to pay the kindness forward.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube