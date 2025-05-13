Virginia native Vernon Macklin recognized with basketball court dedication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Kids and community members got a look at a new basketball court at the Little H.O.M.I.E.S. Youth Enrichment and Recreation Center on Saturday. It's now dedicated to former Detroit Pistons player and Portsmouth native Vernon Macklin.

The event kicked off with speeches during which young audience members learned about Macklin's journey from the Dale Homes neighborhood of Portsmouth to the NBA and now coaching.

"My grandma had said something one time like, 'I want you to make it big,' you know. What's big, grandma? I'm from Portsmouth. I don't know," Macklin teared up as he remembered a time when he wasn't sure he could achieve his goals.

Now, he sees just how far he's come with a first look at the new basketball court, marked with his name.

"I told myself I wasn't going to tear up, but something like this, to me, is bigger than what I thought by going to the NBA or doing that, something like this is a big deal to have the community involved," said Macklin.

"I kind of felt like it was important to highlight him and give the kids some representation," added Eugene Swinson, co-founder of Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Outreach. In February, he spoke to News 3 about the plans to dedicate the court.

Some of the kids at the youth center come from Macklin's former neighborhood.

At the center and on the court, the kids are able to work on conflict resolution and life skills. Macklin wants them to believe in themselves as well.

"I stand firm at believing, putting the work in and just dreaming big. That's what I started with. I started with a dream and it went from there. But with the dream, I had to work and I had to believe the dream would come true," said Macklin.

The recreation center opened in August 2023 and has only been expanding since. In addition to the basketball court, there are new spaces and activities for the kids and teens, including a podcasting room, recording studio, and workshops on topics like gang awareness.