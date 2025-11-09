Vehicle fire closes Interstate 95 south in Sussex near Stony Creek

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Sussex County on Sunday morning.

The scene is at mile marker 29, which is just past the exit for Stony Creek and Waverly, VDOT officials wrote in an email around 9:10 a.m.

As a result, drivers are being rerouted off the interstate at the exit for Route 40.

"Motorists can expect delays," VDOT warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

