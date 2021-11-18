Over a decade in the making, VEC launches new unemployment system

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) successfully launched their new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System on Wednesday after 10 days of maintenance and more than 10 years in the making.

The new system marks the third and final phase of a multi-year effort to modernize VEC systems — something that has plagued the state agency during the unprecedented number of claims they received during this pandemic.

A number of enhancements are included in the new system to make things easier for customers, including online access to documents, an improved user experience with dynamic claims filing and a customer dashboard for claims filing status and other inquiry information.

The process of modernizing an unemployment system typically takes between three to five years, according to experts. Virginia’s system update began 12 years ago, and it was supposed to have been completed eight years ago.

After several delays, it's finally here.

The VEC had just launched a new phone system to help people submit their weekly claims while the online system was down for the upgrades.

VEC customers can access and learn more about the new system by visiting the website here.

