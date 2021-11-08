Report: VEC gave out more than $1 billion in incorrect payments

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has given out more than $1.2 billion in incorrect payments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state’s Joint Legislative and Review Commission (JLARC).

JLARC met on Monday to discuss how the VEC has responded to issues ever since it become overwhelmed by people seeking pandemic-related relief.

Some of the updates that came out of Monday's meeting included:

The VEC has claimed while its backlog since decreased since September, potentially fraudulent claims have increased. The review commission suggested that the VEC develop a plan by the end of this year to investigate the backlog of potentially fraudulent claims.

In June, the VEC said staff answered about 4 percent of calls and the average wait time was about 10 hours. Now, the VEC is answering about 12 percent of calls with about a 20 minute wait time.

The VEC also plans to launch its new system Monday at 5 p.m.

JLARC said it was still concerned about potential staff turnover and system defects with the launch.

The new system is supposed to be in place next week, but an exact date has not been given.

Due to the launch of its new system, the VEC claim filing system will be taken down at 5 p.m. Claimants who need to certify a weekly claim should do so before 2 p.m. Monday.

JLARC suggested the VEC needed additional oversight and assistance to ensure it made improvements and responded better in the future.