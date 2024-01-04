VDOT crews pretreating interstates, other major routes ahead of winter storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crews are now pretreating interstates along with major routes in parts of Central Virginia ahead of the potential for winter weather Saturday, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials.

"VDOT is closely monitoring weather forecasts, especially in areas north and west of Metro Richmond," officials warned. "Any wet pavement from rainfall has the potential to turn into slick spots as temperatures drop. As forecasts and conditions could change, motorists should pay close attention to local weather reports and announcements from officials and limit their travels based on conditions."

The work was slated to begin Thursday evening in the northern and western areas of I-95, I-64, I-295 and Route 288 in Henrico, Goochland, and Hanover counties, according to officials.

The pavement will be treated with saltwater brine to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement and drivers were warned watch out for "slow-moving crews" that should be treated as "emergency response vehicles," VDOT officials said.

The storm will spread precipitation into the region Saturday morning. This will start as all rain for southeastern VA. The metro could see a brief mix before it changes to all rain, according to CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone.

Areas northwest of Richmond will see some snow and wintry mix, but that will change to all rain during the afternoon. A very light coating or accumulation may occur before the change to rain. The mountains will see snow and wintry mix, where winter storm watches are now in effect. Precipitation will end by midnight Saturday night.

“It’s important to remember that the safest place during a winter storm is indoors,” VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Cathy McGhee wrote. “When travelers stay off the roads during a winter storm, transportation workers and public-safety officials can clear roads and respond more quickly to emergency needs. With the possibility of snow, mixed precipitation and freezing rain in some areas, motorists should be vigilant, track local weather along their routes, and change their travel plans if conditions worsen.”

