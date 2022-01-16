VDOT: Crews treating interstates, other major routes as snow falls

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Drivers are being urged to stay home unless they "absolutely must be on the roads" as crews treat interstates and other major routes as a storm brings a wintry mess to Virginia Sunday.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said most routes in the Richmond District are in minor condition, which means bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush as of 11 a.m.

"Conditions are changing rapidly, so continue to avoid travel Sunday as the storm progresses," officials warned.

What are road conditions like where you live? Share your info on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

(WTVR)

When the storm transitions into a wintry mix, which will be followed by rain, crews will continue patrolling state routes for travel impacts, officials said.

"They will plow where accumulations have reached two inches, and treat any slick conditions with salt to melt ice and sand to enhance traction. Crews will work in 12-hour rotating shifts, in 24-hour operations until roads are safe and passable."

VDOT I-64 west from Pouncy Tract in Henrcio County Sunday, Jan. 16 around 12:25 p.m.

Officials reminded that interstate and primary routes (route numbers 1-599) will be treated first, followed by secondary and neighborhood routes.

VDOT Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Gary Jennings urged drivers to "stay home unless they absolutely must be on the roads today."

"Roads will remain wet in many locations even after precipitation ends. Slick spots cannot be ruled out until temperatures rise and pavement dries,” Jennings warned.

(WTVR)

Drivers were also warned to watch for a refreeze Sunday night and Monday morning.

"While forecasted rain may cut down on snow accumulations on the roads, it’s critical to remember that bare pavement does not mean that there is no risk," Jennings said. "Pavement temperatures will remain low, and ice could be present on roadways."

Additionally, officials said tree crews remain on standby for any fallen trees that impact roads during the storm. Those crews will also work closely with power providers to "remove downed power lines as quickly and safely as possible."

VDOT I-64 east in Goochland County Sunday, Jan. 16 around 12:25 p.m.

VDOT's tips for drivers and residents: