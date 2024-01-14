VDOT crews pretreating interstates, other major routes ahead of winter weather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crews are now pretreating interstates along with major routes in parts of Central Virginia ahead of the potential for winter weather Monday into Tuesday, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials.

"Below freezing temperatures may lead to icy glaze on roadways, causing hazardous driving conditions, especially in Metro Richmond and in the northern parts of the Richmond District," VDOT officials warned Sunday.

Interstates, primary roads and high-volume secondary routes receive priority for saltwater brine treatment to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement and drivers.

As a result, drivers were warned to watch out for "slow-moving crews" that should be treated as "emergency response vehicles," officials said. That is because those trucks can only travel at 35 mph so the brine solution is absorbed by the roadway.

Some flurries and snow showers will be possible Monday, especially late in the day and into the night. Highs will be in the lower 30s northwest, and 35-40 elsewhere.

Snow showers will continue Monday night, but as some warmer air moves in the from the southeast, the snow may transition to some sleet or freezing rain. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote.

Tuesday will have the chance of snow showers in the morning well north and northwest of Richmond, with a mix or plain rain in the metro and points south and southeast. Highs will be 35-40.

Snowfall accumulations with this system will not be high, but most locations have the potential for a coating to an inch of snow. Areas in southeastern VA will see little to no accumulation, and areas northwest of Richmond could see 1-2" of snow. Some of this will melt heading into Tuesday morning. Please check back for updated forecasts tonight and Monday, since the strength and track of the storm could shift.

Lows Tuesday night will drop into the teens and lower 20s, so any leftover snow, slush or puddles will turn icy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Remember to use caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and and intersections as those spots are the first to freeze over, VDOT officials said.

Drivers were urged to "stay off the roads during severe weather and use extreme caution if travel is necessary" as "rapidly changing conditions are possible," VDOT officials wrote.

