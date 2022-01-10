VDOT warns drivers that wet spots could turn icy overnight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said crews are monitoring for potential icy spots across the Commonwealth that could develop overnight and impact Monday morning commutes.

Rain will taper off around or a little after midnight in the metro, according to Meteorologist Mike Goldberg. Lows will then fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak.

As a result, VDOT officials urged drivers to use caution traveling overnight and in the morning.

"Crews will be on the lookout for any freezing, treating slick spots with salt to melt ice and sand to provide traction for drivers in impacted locations," officials said. "Refreeze is expected to impact areas of northern and southwest Virginia."

Official said areas where wind circulates more freely, like bridges and overpasses, typically freeze first.

Additionally, any standing water on roads will be more susceptible to refreeze, so "teams where temperatures pose risk of refreeze will address icy patches until roads are deemed safe," officials said.

Reminders from VDOT:

Do not travel if conditions are icy.

Give crews time to treat roads.

If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snowplows

Keep an emergency winter weather kit [r20.rs6.net] in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling

