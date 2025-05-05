VDOT: Expect long-term lane closures on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Drivers on Interstate 64 through Newport News can expect significant traffic impacts beginning as early as May 5 as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) starts a long-term bridge rehabilitation project that will last through at least the rest of the year.

VDOT announced that a series of single-lane closures will be implemented at two key overpasses: J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Hampton Roads Center Parkway. As part of the project, travel lanes in both directions of I-64 will be reduced from four lanes to three between exits 258 and 261.

The lane reductions will be rolled out in phases:



J. Clyde Morris Boulevard: Lane closures could begin as early as Monday, May 5.

Hampton Roads Center Parkway: Closures are expected to begin on Monday, May 11.

VDOT said construction is expected to continue through early 2026 and that the timeline could change based on weather and construction schedules.

VDOT urged drivers to stay alert in work zones and plan for potential delays.

For more details about the project, click here.