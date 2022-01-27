VDOT: Crews pretreating interstates, other major routes ahead of Friday winter storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are pretreating interstates along with major primary and secondary routes in Central Virginia Thursday ahead of another winter storm, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials.

Pretreatment, which is the process of dispensing saltwater brine on roads to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement, is expected to be finished by late Thursday, VDOT officials said.

Precipitation should start as some snow or rain and snow Friday evening, Meteorologist Tom Patton said. It will be all snow Friday night through daybreak Saturday.

However, the storm's proximity to the coast, which the computer model solutions greatly vary, will determine the amount of snow we get, Patton explained.

VDOT Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Gary Jennings urged drivers to "make preparations now to limit nonessential travel during and after the storm."

"We urge drivers to plan travel around a winter storm, not during the storm," Jennings said.

VDOT's Richmond District has more than 1,400 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows, tractors and motor graders, "to address road impacts during and after winter weather events," according to Jennings.

VDOT's tips for drivers:

Give pretreating crews and snow plows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don't pass them. Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events.

Follow all safety guidance from local officials and resources, and prepare now before precipitation begins over the weekend.

