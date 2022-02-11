VDOT crews pretreating interstates, other major routes ahead of snow

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crews are pretreating interstates along with major routes in Central Virginia Friday ahead of more winter weather Saturday, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials.

Pretreatment, which is the process of dispensing saltwater brine on roads to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement, is expected to be finished by late Friday, VDOT officials said.

“Our crews are prepared for another winter storm,” VDOT Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Gary Jennings said. “It is really important that everyone keeps an eye on this forecast and knows winter weather is on the way. Saturday is expected to be warm, but drivers should be aware that conditions will not stay warm as we move into Sunday.”

VDOT's tips for drivers:

Give pretreating crews and snow plows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don't pass them. Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events.



Follow all safety guidance from local officials and resources, and prepare now before precipitation begins over the weekend.

Tracking colder air and a round of snow

A strong cold front Saturday night will bring some showers possible late Saturday evening and the first part of the night, according to CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone.

"Rain will mix with some snow (and maybe some sleet), and then change to all snow," Stone said. "The snow will initially melt on contact late Saturday night into early Sunday morning."

Some bursts of snow showers will produce some light accumulations Sunday, with most of the accumulation on the grass, Stone said. However, some roads could get slippery. Most areas could see a coating to an inch, but some spots north and northwest of Richmond could see 1-2 inches of snow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s during the day.

Temperatures will plummet Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Any snow or moisture will turn icy, resulting in the potential for slick travel.

