Virginia education board holding final review of changes to how history is taught

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education will hold a final review of controversial proposed standards for how history and social studies are taught across the state Thursday morning.

That meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the James Monroe Building in Richmond. The meeting is open to the public, but you can also watch the meeting live on YouTube.

The standards being reviewed will set Virginia's expectations for student learning in history and social science for kindergarten through 12th grade to be fully implemented in August 2025.

Public hearings about the changes were help across the state in March. About 750 people attended those hearings with nearly 300 choosing to speak. Over 1,600 public comments were submitted during comment period as well, according to the VDOE.

Some community members said they would like to see more diversity represented in the learning standards, and some want the curriculum to steer away from what they consider to be "controversial topics."

A new version of the history standardshas been released, and includes changes to the standards made by board members.