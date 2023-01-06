After revisions, Virginia updates history learning standards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of updated history and social science standards of learning.

In November, the board delayed action on setting new standards after dozens of people voiced their opinions on the revisions offered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The standards will set Virginia's expectations for student learning in history and social science from kindergarten through twelfth grade which are assessed by Standards of Learning (SOL) tests.

The guidelines state that while implementing these standards, teachers should "engage students in age-appropriate ways that do not suggest students are responsible for historical wrongs" based on characteristics like race or ethnicity.

The draft also notes that teachers must facilitate balanced discussions on topics and present learning opportunities "without personal or political bias". It also says that parents should have open access to all instructional materials.

The guidelines reflect many of the values that Youngkin ran on in his campaign in 2021.

As for the curriculum itself, in the eleventh grade, the teaching of the conservative movement, gay rights movement and the pro-life movement are all added to the curriculum.

Teachers are also asked to connect the legacy of the Civil Rights movement to President Barack Obama's election.

Once the Board of Education has accepted the draft, the Department of Education will schedule public hearings before final approval.

If passed, the new standards would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.