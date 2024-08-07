Some Virginia teachers onboard with cell phone ban, seek accountability from VDOE: 'Help handle the fallout'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Central Virginians weighed in during a Tuesday evening listening session, the last before the Virginia Department of Education finalizes its draft policy, ensuring all schools have cell phone-free education.

The policies are something districts will have to adopt by January 1 under a Governor Youngkin executive order.

Youngkin signed the order in hopes that the new policy would improve anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues among students statewide.

The VDOE is collecting feedback across the state as they write the first draft of the policies.

A few dozen teachers and parents attended the Central Virginia listening session at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center.

WTVR

Many teachers shared the struggles they have experienced in trying to get students to socialize or focus on work without cell phones.

They described students' relationship with phones as an addiction, saying it feels like the phones are tethered to them like appendages. A handful of parents in attendance said cell phones have led to bullying and challenges for students to make friends.

Some attending the conversation vocalized wanting accountability in enacting the new policy.

One person recounted how some classrooms currently utilize phones as incentives despite a ban. She shared how the administration enables it, while other school administrations in the district strictly enforce it.

Other attendees said they want policies that will protect educators who will be required by law to enact the no-phone policies.

“You’ve heard some people talk about how parents come for teachers in mean emails, trying to get you fired. I’m coming into my 37th year of teaching -the one constant is the teacher is the target,” one teacher said.

WTVR

Several people asked the VDOE to not only make the policies but also for the state to provide the funding and resources needed to support them.

They feel students may go through withdrawals of not having their phones or will need resources to learn how to socialize.

“I need people in my schools I need mental health professionals to help handle the fallout for the children who may not be able to handle the anxiety of not having their phones,” a school board member said.

The VDOE said they are working with medical professionals and the Secretary of Health on how to support students and staff who may be impacted by the change.

They are also working with professionals to include guidance for students who rely on devices for health needs.

The executive order also provides a $500,000 pool for mental health support that school districts can apply for.

The first draft of these policies has to be published by August 15.

From then, the public will be able to weigh in on the policies before they are finalized on September 16. Afterward, all school boards will be required to adopt the policies or something more comprehensive by January 1, 2025.

You can still weigh in on these policies by filling out this form on the VDOE website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.