VDH report suggests water crisis was caused by years of neglect at Richmond water treatment plant

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has released findings related to the water crisis that impacted hundreds of thousands in the region. The report suggests the crisis was caused by years of neglect at the Richmond Water Treatment plant, contradicting the city’s earlier assertions.

The state’s Office of Drinking Water announced Wednesday that it is issuing a notice of alleged violation against the Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) after an extensive review of operational failures. This report is in stark contrast to the findings released by the city.

The investigation revealed three critical errors made by DPU:

The water treatment plant operated in "winter mode" as a cost-saving measure, creating a single point of failure with no redundancy. DPU was aware of the flooding risks for decades but failed to maintain backup systems or conduct necessary upkeep of equipment, which should have been tested or replaced every three to five years. The report also criticized DPU for relying too heavily on manual operations, which compromised the system's effectiveness.

Investigators identified what they termed “significant cultural, operational, procedural, and engineering failures” within DPU. They concluded that an institutional culture of complacency allowed problems to persist, ultimately leading to the crisis. The report states, "Problematic and unaddressed systematic issues over decades included a complacent and reactive organizational culture."

Concerns raised in the report include a lack of maintenance, inadequately trained staff, insufficient standard operating procedures, and poor emergency response planning. "DPU management and leadership allowed a complacent and reactive culture to persist," the report states. Known issues and flooding risks were not addressed over extended periods, increasing the likelihood of a crisis.

The report recommends a $64 million investment in system upgrades and operational changes to mitigate vulnerabilities. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised the investigation and emphasized that such incidents should never happen again. He has called on the Virginia Department of Health to ensure the city takes appropriate measures to prevent future failures.

CBS 6 is awaiting a response from the city regarding the report. However, officials have indicated they are already addressing some issues: critical UPS systems have been replaced, operations are no longer in winter mode, and changes have been made in key management positions. The city will need to develop a plan to rectify the alleged violations outlined by the state.

