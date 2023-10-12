Health department finds 'possible financial irregularities' at OEMS during budget shortfall investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health discovered (VDH) “possible financial irregularities” during the course of an internal audit into the finances of its Office of Emergency Medical Services, according to VDH spokeswoman Maria Reppas.

Reppas said VDH then reported those possible irregularities to the Office of the State Inspector General and the Virginia State Police “in accordance with standard procedure.”

CBS 6 has reported for over a month that VDH was conducting an internal investigation after OEMS experienced a budget shortfall in the last fiscal year.

That shortfall forced the office to cancel its annual symposium where many of Virginia’s EMS workers participate in important training that helps them fulfill continuing education requirements.

Last Friday, the VSP confirmed they are investigating allegations of financial irregularities involving OEMS.

VSP also said the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District is involved in the investigation.

CBS 6 has asked VDH how much of a budget shortfall OEMS is facing, but a spokesperson said VDH cannot comment further.

