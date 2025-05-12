VDH cites Richmond with alleged violation for fluoride overflow incident

RICHMOND, Va. — VDH issued a Notice of Alleged Violation (NOAV) to the City of Richmond on Monday for an incident at the water treatment plant in April, which temporarily increased the level of fluoride in the water system.

An announcement of the NOAV from the City reiterated that the water produced during that period was still safe to drink.

The announcement goes on to state:

Immediately after City and Department of Public Utilities (DPU) leadership learned of the incident, actions were taken to ensure communication and coordination with VDH and regional partners. After DPU leadership learned of the incident, they took action at the plant to ensure procedures for maintenance, operations and communication were reinforced — including those outlined as recommendations in the NOAV to address all compliance concerns, which VDH acknowledges. DPU will continue to evaluate further enhancements.



The City appreciates the partnership and remains committed to working with VDH and regional partners to ensure it meets its mission to deliver safe and clean drinking water to the region.

According to a previous CBS 6 investigation, an operator at the Richmond water treatment plant knew about exceeding fluoride levels in the water several days before the issue was reported to regulators and regional stakeholders.

