Some VCU graduates walkout as Gov. Youngkin delivers commencement address

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of students stood up and walked out of VCU's graduation ceremony on Saturday morning as Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) delivered his commencement

address.

Prior to the event, multiple groups, including the school's NAACP chapter and a group called 'Not Welcome at VCU' said almost 800 people were willing to walk out of the ceremony when Youngkin spoke. The exact number of students who actually walked out is not yet known.

VCU students who spoke at a recent Board of Visitors meeting said they were upset with Youngkin's perceived interference with VCU's planned racial literacy requirement.

They also expressed objections to Youngkin's views on LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare, and his response to police breaking up a pro-Palestine protest that organizers called peaceful.

"Yes, VCU has a bipartisan tradition of inviting gubernatorial speakers to commencement," explained one student in the meeting. "But progress has never been made without challenging tradition. And our students and faculty cannot truly be Rams. If we were not headstrong, and we'd not headbutt that which we do not like."

Earlier this week, Governor Youngkin responded to students saying they would protest the commencement saying, "I firmly believe it can be a great day of celebration. I think that anyone who thinks they're going to disrupt this for their own personal goals, I think is misguided."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.