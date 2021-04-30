VCU outraged over violent tweets attributed to student government president

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU President Michael Rao has issued a statement expressing outrage over comments Student Government Association president Taylor Maloney made on social media.

Maloney's tweets, in which they appeared to advocate for the killing of police officers and called for more rioting, were brought to light in a recent online article published by The Post Millennial.

"The university unequivocally condemns the calls for violence and the hateful language. These abhorrent posts do not reflect who we are at VCU," a statement from the university read. "While acknowledging the fundamental right to express ourselves, and even to disagree, we must simultaneously recognize how our words can affect the bonds that make us a community. The university is steadfast in its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion for all. We encourage members of our community — especially those in leadership roles — to model our commitment to civility, professionalism and respect."

The university did not refer to Maloney by name.

It instead called the tweets "social media comments that media outlets are attributing to the outgoing VCU Student Government Association president."

When asked about the tweets, Maloney responded to CBS 6 with the following statement:

“All I would have to ask is in what world would the violence or anger of the oppressed ever be equal to what they face by their oppressor. Not liking cops is not a call to action nor a threat, as a cop can put down their badge at any moment in time. They choose to be cops. I do not choose to be Black, I do not choose to be poor, I do not choose to be non-binary. This violence was implied upon me without any agency."

In an interview with VPM reporter Alan Rodriguez Espinoza, Maloney also defended their comments.

“It's a new Black person I watch die every single week,” Maloney told VPM. “I still need an outlet to be angry about that, and I still need space to say that I don't think this is right.”

Maloney was arrested in July 2020 and charged with trespassing in Monroe Park during a night of social unrest and riots in Richmond.

She was SGA president-elect at the time, according to the Commonwealth Times. The charges against Maloney were set aside and not pursued by prosecutors.

The VCU Student Government Association appropriates money to student organizations, according to its website.

Maloney was elected president in June 2020. The VCU Spring semester ends May 5.