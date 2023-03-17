LIVE UPDATES: VCU Rams down 1 to St. Mary's at halftime in NCAA Tournament

ALBANY, New York -- The 12-seed VCU Rams tipped off against the five-seed St. Mary's Gaels at the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Albany, New York.
In a defensive first half, VCU shot well and defended well, but still wound up down one point to St. Mary's 29-28.
Ace Baldwin Jr. led the way for the Rams with 11 first-half points.
As a team, VCU shot 55% from the field but was outrebounded 20-10 by a bigger, more physical Gaels team.
St. Mary's was led by Mitchell Saxen who had 10 first-half points.
The Gaels shot just 37% in the first half but made all six of its free throws.
Brandon Johns Jr. had seven points and Nick Kern added five points for VCU, who also got some valuable time from seldom-used forward Christian Fermin.
Fermin was pressed into service when Jalen DeLoach picked up two early fouls.
Alex Ducas added nine points and Augustas Marciulionis six points off the bench for St. Mary's.
CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte is at the game covering the game and providing updates.
Nick Kern and Christian Fermin making things happen for @VCU_Hoops on both ends of the court.....just like everyone predicted— Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023
Bill Murray at todays game pulling for @saintmaryshoops— Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023
