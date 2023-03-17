Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: VCU Rams down 1 to St. Mary's at halftime in NCAA Tournament

VCU and St. Mary's have met just once before, an 85-77 win for the Gaels in the 2017 NCAA tournament that was the last game at VCU for former head coach Will Wade. VCU and St. Mary's tip off at 2 p.m. Friday on TBS.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 15:13:53-04

ALBANY, New York -- The 12-seed VCU Rams tipped off against the five-seed St. Mary's Gaels at the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Albany, New York.

In a defensive first half, VCU shot well and defended well, but still wound up down one point to St. Mary's 29-28.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led the way for the Rams with 11 first-half points.

As a team, VCU shot 55% from the field but was outrebounded 20-10 by a bigger, more physical Gaels team.

St. Mary's was led by Mitchell Saxen who had 10 first-half points.

The Gaels shot just 37% in the first half but made all six of its free throws.

Brandon Johns Jr. had seven points and Nick Kern added five points for VCU, who also got some valuable time from seldom-used forward Christian Fermin.

Fermin was pressed into service when Jalen DeLoach picked up two early fouls.

Alex Ducas added nine points and Augustas Marciulionis six points off the bench for St. Mary's.

CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte is at the game covering the game and providing updates.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Beyond-the-Roster-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster