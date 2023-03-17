LIVE UPDATES: VCU Rams down 1 to St. Mary's at halftime in NCAA Tournament

ALBANY, New York -- The 12-seed VCU Rams tipped off against the five-seed St. Mary's Gaels at the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Albany, New York.

In a defensive first half, VCU shot well and defended well, but still wound up down one point to St. Mary's 29-28.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led the way for the Rams with 11 first-half points.

As a team, VCU shot 55% from the field but was outrebounded 20-10 by a bigger, more physical Gaels team.

St. Mary's was led by Mitchell Saxen who had 10 first-half points.

The Gaels shot just 37% in the first half but made all six of its free throws.

Brandon Johns Jr. had seven points and Nick Kern added five points for VCU, who also got some valuable time from seldom-used forward Christian Fermin.

Fermin was pressed into service when Jalen DeLoach picked up two early fouls.

Alex Ducas added nine points and Augustas Marciulionis six points off the bench for St. Mary's.

HALF@VCU_Hoops 28@saintmaryshoops 29



Rams outshooting Gaels 55-37% but are getting doubled up on the boards@CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023

Rams have made 6 of their last 8 from the field. Gaels have 2 starters with 2 fouls each



Tied at 21 3:49 left in 1st half@VCU_Hoops @saintmaryshoops @CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023

Nick Kern and Christian Fermin making things happen for @VCU_Hoops on both ends of the court.....just like everyone predicted



Rams lead 17-16 6:59 to go first half@CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023

Jalen DeLoach picked up his 2nd foul with 10:44 left in 1st half — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023

St. Mary's has 7 off. rebounds so far (and I think the stats missed one).



Both teams playing tough D early. St. Mary's leads 10-8 11:27 left 1st half@VCU_Hoops @CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023

Both teams struggling at the start.@VCU_Hoops leads 3-2 at first TO of the game@CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023

Bill Murray at todays game pulling for @saintmaryshoops



Tip off with @vcu_hoops is next@cbs6 pic.twitter.com/Z39QpR4Q6N — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 17, 2023