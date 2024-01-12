Why these VCU Rams returned home to play basketball: 'Richmond has hoopers'

RICHMOND, Va. -- When new VCU men's head basketball coach Ryan Odom took the job in Richmond last year, he had to build a new team roster.

After most of last year's players either graduated or transferred to another program, Odon was left with just five returning Rams.

Little did Odom know, one of the Rams who stayed was working on the problem.

"I wouldn't say the ring leader, but I helped. I played a part," VCU Rams wing Alphonzo "Fats" Billups said.

Billups went to Varina High School in Henrico County and played basketball for Team Loaded, one of the best AAU teams on the East Coast.

He kept in touch with former Team Loaded teammates Jason Nelson, Roosevelt Wheeler, and Joe Bamisile, all of whom were looking to transfer to a new school following the last basketball season.

"He was like Jay-Nel and Rose are coming. Why not just join the mob?" Bamisile said with a laugh.

After a few texts and phone calls, the former teammates reunited as VCU Rams.

"He certainly was a big part of the others coming here," Odom said. "It wasn't like they had to be together. They had to do what was right for them individually and then the added bonus was we know one another already."

The result was the largest contingent of local players VCU has ever seen at one time.

They are not only playing for their new school but for their old hometown.

"Definitely a lot of pride. Just showing the world that Richmond has hoopers," Billups said. "We put it in for the city and show the world that we can hoop."

"When they put their uniform on and run out here for games, they feel it," Odom said. "They feel the pride that we all feel for them."

The NCAA transfer portal allows student athletes one transfer between schools without having to sit out an academic year.

None of the Rams entered the portal on a whim.

It was one of the most difficult decisions they've ever had to make.

"It's definitely a long process. It's not a quick decision," Wheeler said. "You definitely have to talk to your people before you make the decision. Once you have your head on straight, you'll know what's best for you."

New Ram Jason Nelson is believed to be the first men's basketball player ever to transfer to VCU from the University of Richmond where he played for the last two years.

"Even though I didn't travel far, I was there for the first two years of my college career. I got used to that being home. Changing my scenery was of course difficult but I'm glad I did it," Nelson said.

Odom believes the portal is overall good for college athletics in that it gives players an option if a situation doesn't work out for them.

"Every place is not an exact fit. Sometimes it is important for a player to see a new place, to get a new opportunity. You don't want to hold them back from that," Odom said.

It can be a risk, he added, for players who aren't guaranteed a new athletic home.

"To be a champion, to have great success, to be a student whatever you're trying to accomplish, there's going to be difficult situations and hard times that you have to persevere and go through," Odom said.

The new Rams offered some words of advice for fellow athletes considering a transfer.

"Stick with your gut," Nelson said. "Don't overthink it. Whatever your gut is telling you, deep down, you should just go with it."

"Make your next move your best move," Wheeler added. "If you don't you might just end up back in the same spot."

"Make a decision that's truly just based on what you know in your heart is right," Bamisile advised. "You'll have way more peace."

Watch for Lane Casadonte's features on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Lane should profile, email him beyondtheroster@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.