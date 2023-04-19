VCU Rams reload with Richmond-area talent

RICHMOND, Va. -- New VCU Head Coach Ryan Odom needed to fill out his roster. Thus far, none of the seven Rams who have entered the college basketball transfer portal have decided to return to VCU. But a growing list of homegrown players is starting to take shape.

Former John Marshall High School standout Roosevelt Wheeler announced on social media he has committed to VCU.

Wheeler appeared in 23 of Louisville's 32 games this past college basketball season. He averaged less than nine minutes though and only two points per game.

He totaled only 63 points and 85 rebounds across two seasons.

Wheeler was part of two John Marshall state title teams.

Former John Marshall standout Roosevelt Wheeler is coming home! Wheeler, most recently at Louisville, has committed to #VCU, per his Instagram page! He will have two years of eligibility left.@CBS6 @RooseveltWheel8 pic.twitter.com/PYLAxXqR3D — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) April 18, 2023

Wheeler's John Marshall teammate Jason Nelson also announced he too was coming to VCU. He announced his commitment shortly after his former teammate this afternoon.

Nelson played in 32 games for the Spiders this past year but lost his starting slot midway through the season. He was the State Player of the Year for Class 2 back in 2020. For the Justices, and we believe becomes the first player to ever play for both the Rams and the Spiders.

Here they come…..former @SpiderMBB and @JayemMarshall guard Jason Nelson will transfer to @VCU_Hoops



He joins former Justices teammate Roosevelt Wheeler and former @MonacanHoops standout Joe Bamisile in local players returning to RVA for @Coachryanodom @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/HhfRqGSiAM — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) April 18, 2023

Additionally, former Monacan High School standout Joe Bamisile announced his commitment to VCU just a few days ago.

