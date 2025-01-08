VCU Rams will play, but fans won't be allowed in Siegel Center, amid Richmond Water Crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU Rams men's basketball team will play Wednesday night's game in an empty Siegel Center due to ongoing water issues in Richmond.

The Rams game against Fordam is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.

“We had to make the very difficult decision this afternoon to hold our game tonight without any spectators or members of the general public,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said. “We wanted to wait as long as possible but water service has not returned to the Siegel Center, despite assurances throughout the last two days that it would. We hoped to serve the role of a place for our fans to gather and enjoy a few hours of happiness during a time when so many people in our community have suffered grave challenges.

Shutting our doors to fans has major financial implications for our department and major impact on the student-athlete experience. We did not make this decision lightly and gave it as much time as humanly possible. As a city resident still without water, I know what the length of this outage has done to many homes in our community. We look forward to having fans back in the Siegel Center next Tuesday night, Jan. 14, when we host Saint Louis University.”

VCU will announce additional information to people who had tickets to Wednesday night's game.

