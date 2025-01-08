Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VCU Rams will play, but fans won't be allowed in Siegel Center, amid Richmond Water Crisis

Richmond Water Crisis: Wednesday afternoon update
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU Rams men's basketball team will play Wednesday night's game in an empty Siegel Center due to ongoing water issues in Richmond.

The Rams game against Fordam is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.

“We had to make the very difficult decision this afternoon to hold our game tonight without any spectators or members of the general public,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said. “We wanted to wait as long as possible but water service has not returned to the Siegel Center, despite assurances throughout the last two days that it would. We hoped to serve the role of a place for our fans to gather and enjoy a few hours of happiness during a time when so many people in our community have suffered grave challenges.

Shutting our doors to fans has major financial implications for our department and major impact on the student-athlete experience. We did not make this decision lightly and gave it as much time as humanly possible. As a city resident still without water, I know what the length of this outage has done to many homes in our community. We look forward to having fans back in the Siegel Center next Tuesday night, Jan. 14, when we host Saint Louis University.”

VCU will announce additional information to people who had tickets to Wednesday night's game.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone