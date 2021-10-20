Watch
VCU Police looking for missing 72-year-old man believed to be endangered

VCU Police Department
Posted at 6:44 PM, Oct 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police detectives are looking for assistance to find a missing 72-year-old man.

Lorenzo Lane, of Warsaw, Virginia, was last known to be on VCU's MCV Campus on Tuesday.

Family members reported that while he was expected to be on campus, he didn't return home in the evening. Based on these and other personal circumstances, VCU Police consider that Lane is missing and endangered.

Anyone who sees Mr. Lane is encouraged to call VCU Police immediately at (804) 828-1234. Anyone with information about Mr. Lane’s most recent location can contact Det. Lee Olds at (804) 382-2719 or by emailing oldskl@vcu.edu.

