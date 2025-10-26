How VCU pharmacy students transformed drug take-back day into community health event

RICHMOND, Va. — Localities across Central Virginia hosted prescription drug take-back events Saturday as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's semi-annual national event.

Virginia Commonwealth University pharmacy students organized one such event dubbed the "Pharmers Market," which offered safe disposal of medications and community education on prescription safety.

The event went beyond just medication disposal by also hosting a blood drive, a swabbing event for blood cancer donor matches and addiction education. Visitors could learn how to use naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

"I think all of my peers here, we all want to work in healthcare or sort of make a difference in our community, and I think this is a great way to sort of engage one-on-one," said Vrushali Papaiya, a second-year VCU student majoring in biology and pharmaceutical sciences.

FULL INTERVIEW: VCU student on drug take-back event: 'We get to speak to people who might be our future patients'

Papaiya added that the event provided valuable community interaction.

"This way we get to speak to people who really need these resources," Papaiya said. "We get to speak to people who might be your future patients, and we really got to build empathy."

If you missed Saturday's event, you can drop off expired or unused medication year-round at these VCU Health pharmacy locations.



