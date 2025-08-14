VCU students move in this weekend: What to know

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU will welcome one of its largest freshman classes ever this weekend.

More than 4500 first-year students will move into campus residence halls on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15. That's up nearly 7% from last year, making it the second largest class in the university's history.

38% of the incoming students are the first in their families to attend college.

Meanwhile, returning students at Virginia State University began moving in on Thursday and continue Friday.

Virginia Union University also began Thursday and will wrap up on Saturday.

University of Virginia and University of Richmond students will move in next week.

