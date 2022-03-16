She gets to see the strength of women every day as VCU's mother-infant unit director

RICHMOND, Va. — This Women's History Month, VCU Medical Center is highlighting some of its successful female doctors.

Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough is the medical director of the mother-infant unit at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. She says she sees the strength of women everyday.

"Women are amazing in terms of what their bodies are capable of, and how they're able to adapt to a new role of mother, after having gone through some pretty terrific, you know, hoops to get there," said Kimbrough. "So I'm just always amazed at what women are capable of, and helping them make that transition to motherhood, and what that role looks like for them."

The dedicated doctor said 60 years ago, it wasn’t common to see a woman in medical school, yet alone in a medical leadership role.

"When I am at the table with leaders, it's not always that there are the same number of women who are at the table as well," she noted. "So it's been really great to be able to do that, not only as woman, but also really junior in my career, and to be able to help mentor other medical students, residents who are interested in a career in academics or in administration."

In addition to her role in helping new moms, Kimbrough is also involved in extensive research at the hospital, helping to ensure the Children’s Hospital of Richmond is using the latest evidence based medicine to be able to provide cutting edge care for families.

Provided to WTVR Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough



She’s currently working to help the hospital get a grant to be able to provide psychological care to families in need at the time of visits.

"We are applying for a grant to be able to provide psychology care to our complex families at the time of visits," explained Kimbrough. "So we know kids with medical complexity, their families face a lot of just adversity in their day to day lives. And so being able to meet not only the medical needs, but the psychosocial needs of the family at the time of a medical appointment."

Kimbrough also wanted to shout-out the female nurses and doctors she works alongside at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, saying while the pandemic has made their jobs more difficult, she believes they’ve done an excellent job to keep families safe and excited about growing their families.