VCU community mourns loss of beloved dining hall employee 'Miss Peaches'

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU community is mourning the loss of Jackie Cherry, known to students as Miss Peaches, a beloved dining hall employee.

VCU Dining posted a tribute to Cherry on Wednesday.

"She was the warm light at the top of the Shafer stairs and a constant source of encouragement to everyone she met," the post said in part. "Thank you, Miss Peaches, for your signature peachy attitude and genuine kindness. You will be dearly missed."

A GoFundMe has been set up for Cherry's funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

