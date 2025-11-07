Chickahominy Indian Tribe chief to speak at VCU about federal recognition journey

RICHMOND, Va. — Stephen R. Adkins, chief of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, is scheduled to speak at Virginia Commonwealth University in mid-November as part of the “On Native Ground: Virginia Native Nations, Sovereignty, and Persistence” event.

Adkins, who earned his undergraduate business degree from VCU, will discuss the complex journey of Virginia's Native nations toward federal recognition and sovereignty, a news release from VCU explained.

His lecture is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. at James Branch Cabell Library, located at 901 Park Avenue in Room 303.

Adkins' talk is part of the VCU Provost Lecture Series and it is the first one in the Humanities Research Center initiative "On Native Ground," highlighting histories and cultures of Indigenous people.

The event will feature Adkins' lecture, dialogue with the audience and two other Chickahominy citizens: Assistant Chief Wayne Adkins and tribal councilman Troy Adkins. VCU alumna and citizen of the Chickahominy tribe Jessica Stewart will moderate.

"The presentation will address critical contemporary issues, including the ongoing challenges and opportunities that federal recognition brings to tribal governance, economic development, education, cultural preservation and community self-determination," VCU's news release explains.

Adkins will trace the historical and political landscape that culminated in the landmark 2018 federal recognition of six Virginia tribes, including the Chickahominy Nation. He will also examine how Virginia's Native communities have navigated the process while maintaining their cultural integrity, developing economic independence and asserting political sovereignty in the 21st century.

"Adkins will also talk about the future of Virginia’s Native nations as they work to strengthen intertribal relationships, expand educational and cultural programs, and advocate for Indigenous rights at both state and federal levels."

The lecture will be the first time a chief of a federally recognized Indigenous nation has spoken at VCU.

To register for the event, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.