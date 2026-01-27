VCU Health employee placed on leave after videos suggest harming ICE agents

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health and VCU Police are investigating after videos of an employee suggesting health care workers deliberately injure or sicken ICE agents were shared online.

"I thought of something good... a sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic," the woman says in one video. "All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline or succinylcholine... that will probably be a deterrent."

"For today's resistance tip... anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that up with gloves, obviously, get it in some water, like a gallon of water, get the poison-ivy oak water,and I'm going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands," she said in another video.

In a third video she encouraged "single ladies" to seek out ICE agents.

"Get on Tinder, get on Hinge. Find these guys. They're around," she said. "Bring some Ex-Lax and put it in their drinks. Get'em sick. Nobody's going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day."

That worker has been put on leave amid the investigation, according to the university.

VCU Health took action and launched its investigation after a compilation of the woman's videos was shared on X by the Libs of TikTok account.

"She posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylocholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them. She also encourages woman to go on dates with agents and drug their food," the Libs of TikTok account posted along with the video.

VCU Health issued the following statement to CBS 6 when asked about the employee and the videos.

"We prioritize the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care. We are aware of a series of videos that appear to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of our health system. The content of the videos is highly inappropriate and does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system. VCU Police are assisting with this investigation. Per policy, while the investigation is underway, the individual is on administrative leave and will not be in our facilities or interacting with patients," the statement read.

Libs of TikTok, described by the Washington Post as a 'far-right social media account', suggested more needed to be done to the woman in the video.

"She needs to be fired immediately, have her license revoked, and potentially face charges," the account posted.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last year, Libs of TikTok shared social media posts from then Chesterfield School Board member Dot Heffron prompting her resignation from the board.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.