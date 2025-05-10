Facing a challenging job market, nearly 5,000 VCU students celebrate graduation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a momentous Saturday in Central Virginia as thousands of students celebrated their graduation, marking the completion of their college education.

While this milestone elicits joy and pride, it also comes at a time when job prospects are reportedly more challenging for new graduates.

The Virginia Commonwealth University commencement ceremony at the Richmond Convention Center honored nearly 5,000 graduates. For many, this day symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

"All the hard work I've put in has finally come," said graduate Lauren Heymen.

Despite the celebrations, many graduates are apprehensive about entering the workforce.

Some shared they are nervous after beginning the job hunt.

"Everything is a big question mark right now," said Kaylin Sedhei.

The current job market presents challenges for new graduates, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The study revealed that the unemployment rate among recent college graduates has increased to 5.8%, up from 4.6% the previous year. The report did not specify the reasons for this rise in unemployment, but graduates are facing a shifting job landscape influenced by the integration of artificial intelligence, cuts to federal jobs and funding, and the economic uncertainties brought on by tariffs.

"Especially for my field in homeland security and political science with the federal government, right, it's kind of a question mark if I'm going to get a job," said Trinity Green.

"Securing a full-time job in research is kind of hard right now," said Jenny Heymann.

Despite the uncertainties that lie ahead, the joy of graduation was palpable as graduates savored the moment with their family and friends. These graduates remain hopeful as they transition into their professional lives.

"I'm trusting myself and knowing my worth in it all," said Keara Rogers.

