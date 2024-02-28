'Survivor' premieres tonight on CBS 6; VCU grad who lives in Richmond ready to win $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man and VCU alum is among the contestants vying for $1 million on the island when "Survivor" begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS 6.

Tevin Davis, 24, is an actor from Goochland who now lives in Richmond.

Davis said his family experienced struggles like foreclosure and living without electricity when he was growing up in Central Virginia. But, he said when he found theater, he was able to let go of all of that, find out who he is, and smile and laugh onstage.

The 2021 VCU graduate said he was excited for the "Survivor" experience.

"Acting is putting layers on and then you come in you do [Survivor] and it's taking all that off and saying, who are you when I distill you down to your finest level," he said. "I'm excited to meet the Tevin I am after this. Oh, I can't wait."

This season of "Survivor" takes place on islands in Fiji.

"These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach," a statement from show's producers read. "The moral dilemmas, extreme situations, and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day."

The winner of "Survivor" takes home $1 million.

The 46th season of "Survivor" kicks off with two-hour episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 6.

