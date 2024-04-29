'Liberated Zone for Gaza' established at VCU in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group established what was referred to as a 'Liberated Zone for Gaza' on Monday outside Cabell Library at the Virginia Commonwealth University campus in Richmond, Virginia.

Chants of Free Palestine, calls for an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza, and demands for various defunding of Israel were heard throughout the rally.

A list of demands presented to others covering the rally included the disclosure of VCU's investments with Israeli ties and the removal of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as this year's VCU commencement speaker.

During the interview, demands to VCU were communicated.

Abdou, a second-year VCU student who did not share his last name, was one of the students who attended Monday's rally.

"What brought me out here was my ability to use my voice for people who can't use their voices and can't speak up for themselves or who are trying to but are being, you know, shut down and really oppressed from using their voices in that way," he said. "Just to make some noise to stand for something that everyone should stand for, honestly, for Palestinians and their rights, and our rights, and liberation, not only in Palestine but for everyone."

Over the weekend, a pro-Palestine protest at Virginia Tech ended with the arrests of students who "refuse[d] to comply with policy and took further steps to occupy the lawn of the Graduate Life Center and outdoor spaces next to Squires Student Center. Given these actions by protesters, the university recognized that the situation had the increasing potential to become unsafe," according to the university.

Speaking about the protest at Virginia Tech on CNN, Governor Youngkin said, "First we have to begin with the fact that freedom of expression and peacefully demonstrating is at the heart of our First Amendment and we must protect it. But that does not go to in fact intimidating Jewish students in preventing them from attending class, and using annihilation speech to express deeply anti-semitic views. And therefore I have been working with our Attorney General Jason Miyares, our university presidents, and law enforcement at the state, local, and campus levels, to make sure that if there are protests, they're peaceful. We're not going to have encampments and tents put up. And yes, we will protect the ability to peacefully express yourself, but we're not going to have the kinds of hate speech and intimidation that we're seeing across the country in Virginia."

In a statement released Monday, VCU echoed similar sentiments.

"VCU is committed to upholding and protecting free speech, health, and safety while maintaining campus operations," the statement read.

Abdou said he hoped others would join the demonstration at VCU.

"It's the numbers that really make the noise and really bring out the most, I guess within the noise, we're trying to make, within the voice we're trying to, you know, preach out for people. That voice is free Palestine, end the occupation, and end the killing. That's it," he said.

