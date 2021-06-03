VCU expels Delta Chi chapter after student death

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University is expelling a fraternity from campus following a pledge’s death from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s student organization conduct committee found Delta Chi responsible for violating policies on hazing and alcohol. The fraternity can no longer operate as a student organization at VCU.

The expulsion took effect on May 28. The decision comes three months after 19-year-old Adam Oakes of Loudoun County died.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that his death was caused by alcohol poisoning. VCU had prohibited alcohol at fraternity and sorority events during the pandemic.

Oakes' family shared the following statement following the news: