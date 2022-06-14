VCU buys ABC site; what's next for The Diamond?
The former Virginia ABC headquarters is now under the control of VCU.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Three years and five deals later, VCU has successfully pieced together the land it needs for its planned athletics complex near The Diamond. Last week the university purchased the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority headquarters at 2901 Hermitage Road for $16 million, city records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
