VCU gets revenge on UMass in Atlantic 10 quarterfinals

RICHMOND, Va. -- All good teams take losses personally. But when you get a shot at the team that handed you your worst loss of the season, you want to make the most of it.

Earlier this year, in the only regular-season meeting between the two teams, UMass jumped out to a 17-2 lead on VCU and cruised to a 74-52 victory, the worst loss the Rams took this year.

"Sometimes, in any sport, you have games where for the whole team, it's just not a good day," said forward Joe Bamisile of that first meeting this year. "For all of us, looking back, it was just one of those days."

With their chance at redemption, VCU took full advantage, building a 17-point halftime lead on their way to a 73-59 win that moves them into the A-10 semifinals for the third time in the last four years.

Bamisile led the Rams with 18 points, hitting 4 3-pointers, and Zeb Jackson added 17. As a team, the Rams shot 50% from the floor.

"We knew it was going to be a battle from the very beginning," said VCU head coach Ryan Odom. "Our guys were excited to play, for obvious reasons."

The Minutemen were led by Rashool Diggins who had 21 points, 20 coming in the second half. UMass closed the gap to six but got no closer.

"The hole was too big to crawl out of against a team that doesn't really turn the ball over," said UMass head coach Frank Martin. "We gave them 10 points on 5 breakaway layups (in the first half). We haven't done that all year."

VCU got the win despite only 4 points from First Team All A-10 guard Max Shulga. But nine different Rams scored and pulled away over the final minutes for the win.

"Our guys are competitors" Odom continued. "They want to show they belong. They were ready to make plays when they got the ball."

VCU will now face St. Joseph's in the semifinals. The Rams won the only regular-season meeting between the two as they improved to 19-7 all-time in the Barclays Center. They are also 7-0 all-time in A-10 semifinal games.

