VCU breaks ground on its athletic village. What's included in the $200 million plan?

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU officially broke ground on its new athletic village on Hermitage Road, across from the proposed Diamond District.

Once completed, the nearly 42-acre-village will include an indoor-outdoor tennis facility, a new track and soccer stadium, and a 20,000-square-foot multi-purpose training center.

VCU paid nearly $40 million just for the land and will spend at least $200 million more to finish what they called a necessity for the entire school, not just the athletic program.

