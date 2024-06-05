VCU, Adam Oakes' family hosts summit to warn of hazing dangers: 'It needs to be eradicated'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a VCU student who died from an alcohol-related hazing incident at an off-campus fraternity event is working to make sure no one has to go through similar pain.

The family of Adam Oakes and their foundation, Love Like Adam, held their inaugural anti-hazing summit at VCU Tuesday afternoon.

Through tears, Adam's father, Eric Oakes, reflected on the day, as he saw his son's legacy living on.

“It’s great seeing everyone collaborate and come together and everyone has a common goal. I know Adam’s was the extreme of hazing but there is so much mental and physical damage done with hazing and that is why it needs to be eradicated,” he said.

It was a moment that was met with a mix of emotions from family members three years after the 19-year-old freshman died in February 2021 at an off-campus fraternity event.

The president of the foundation, Dr. Courtney White, said she felt emotionally overwhelmed after seeing the seminar come to life.

Leadership from dozens of colleges across the state and K-12 school districts attended.

Attendees said they were able to learn the best practices, hear personal experiences from families impacted, and make connections.

Leadership from James Madison University shared how they’ve gone to conferences before to collaborate on a variety of issues, but they said this is the first seminar he’s attended specifically focused on hazing with collaboration.

He shared that his takeaway is to continue to have these conversations not just annually but on a quarterly level.

That’s a goal the foundation said they want to make a reality. They already have the summit lined up to take place next year at the University of Virginia.

The foundation said Tuesday's seminar was a major milestone in keeping Adam's name and story alive.

However, they said there is much more work to be done in bringing an end to all hazing.

“To be honest I want people to stop seeing us as a grieving family but see us as a catalyst for change. Because you can be a grieving family but also a catalyst for change and you drive and get so much strength from that grief that you can be a powerhouse,” White said.

Adam’s family said they feel change needs to come to the way colleges report hazing incidents.

Right now, they said the law does not include a body that enforces colleges to follow through, but said that is something they are working to change in the 2025 session.

