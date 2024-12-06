VCU voices unite in class to create sweet sounds and drop a new album

RICHMOND, Va. — In Professor Rob Milazzo's media entrepreneurship class, his VCU students pitched some big ideas to work on for the semester. A voted narrowed the ideas down to the top 12, and they ultimately decided to create an album featuring VCU artists.

"The log line of the semester is to create an original record with people who are all part of the VCU community in one way or another," Milazzo said.

They reached out to alumni, teachers, and students like Jaden Albuquerque.

WTVR

"All I heard was music and that they're looking for artists, and I immediately became interested," Albuquerque said.

Of the more than 30 artists who submitted, the class selected 12 tracks.

The album, titled "MANTRA, Vol. 1 by 410 Collective," was released on December 5,with students handling public relations, marketing, design, and production.

Provided to WTVR

The project taught the students the value of collaboration and the harmony of the creative process.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok