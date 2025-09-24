Crime Insider: Vape shop raids yield weapons, drugs and explosive device in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — A series of vape shop raids across the Richmond area has yielded significant evidence including weapons, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, and an improvised explosive device, according to Crime Insider sources.

Sources tell Crime Insider Jon Burkett that officers have recovered several weapons, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from the targeted businesses during the ongoing investigation.

During one raid, police discovered an improvised explosive device that was in the process of being built, though authorities have not said which shop yielded this discovery.

The Chesterfield Police Department is serving as the lead agency in the investigation, despite Tuesday's raids taking place on Broad Street and Main Street within Richmond city limits. The raids have caused traffic disruptions and attracted significant public attention.

Chesterfield police have only officially confirmed that this is part of an ongoing investigation spanning several jurisdictions. In addition to the Richmond vape shops, officers have also searched businesses in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

The investigation remains active, with authorities expected to release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

