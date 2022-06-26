Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vandalism closes Capitol Square in Richmond

Web_1200x630_WTVRdotcom_100220_aj.jpg
WTVR
Web_1200x630_WTVRdotcom_100220_aj.jpg
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 21:39:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vandalism closed Capitol Square in Richmond Saturday, according to officials with the Virginia Department of General Services.

"These pictures show the vandalism near and on the Bell Tower, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register," officials posted on Twitter Saturday evening. "We blacked out vulgar language before posting."

Officials said Capitol Square was expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone