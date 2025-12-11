Valor Awards honor first responders across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty first responders from across Central Virginia were recognized Wednesday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center for their extraordinary courage and service that went beyond the call of duty.

The Valor Awards ceremony celebrated individuals from four different local departments who put themselves at unusual, great, or in one case, extreme personal risk to protect others.

Officer Zebulon Cardona received the highest award, recognizing brave actions involving extreme personal risk. Cardona was part of a team of Chesterfield officers that apprehended two suspects in a vehicle that had fired on them during a chase.

He was among five other Chesterfield police officers who were honored with silver medals in two incidents involving armed motorists who fired at officers.

Four Richmond firefighters were awarded bronze medals for their role in rescuing three people from a burning home.

Two Richmond officers were awarded bronze valor medals for their role in stopping an ax-wielding suspect in Church Hill who had taken a woman hostage.

Eight members of Chesterfield Fire and EMS who were part of Virginia Task Force 8 were honored for their rescue work in Southwest Virginia during Hurricane Helene.

Valor RVA Interim Executive Director Nancy Thomas says how we honor these first responders lays an important foundation.

"The purpose is to bring our first responders and their family and the community together. For the community, it's to show the gratitude and respect towards these first responders and their families, but it also creates this community of connection, a mutual respect for each other so that we can be better for each other and continue to do good work, keep people safe, and create resilient communities," Thomas said.

Valor RVA has provided financial relief in times of crisis to first responders, as well as education and wellness programs since 1989, when it was called the 100 Club.

