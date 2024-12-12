Watch Now
Developer plans to build 200 hotel rooms, 290 apartments in vacant Richmond office tower

Richmond BizSense
Dominion’s Eighth &amp; Main tower has been mostly vacant in recent years. The deal also included a parking deck on East Cary Street.<br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy and Douglas Development have done a deal downtown that’s set to add hundreds of apartments – and hotel rooms – to Richmond’s Financial District. Earlier this week the D.C.-based developer purchased Dominion’s Eighth & Main office tower for $19.5 million, city records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

