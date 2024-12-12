RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy and Douglas Development have done a deal downtown that’s set to add hundreds of apartments – and hotel rooms – to Richmond’s Financial District. Earlier this week the D.C.-based developer purchased Dominion’s Eighth & Main office tower for $19.5 million, city records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Developer plans to build 200 hotel rooms, 290 apartments in vacant Richmond office tower
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.