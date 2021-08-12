Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Va. school board OKs revised transgender student guidelines

items.[0].image.alt
2008 Getty Images
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: A Rainbow flag flies above the San Diego Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 5, 2008. Proposition 8 passed in Tuesday's election banning same sex marriage .(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Costa Rica becomes first Central American country to recognize same-sex marriage
Posted at 9:41 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 21:41:30-04

ASHBURN, Va. -- A northern Virginia school board has voted to expand access for transgender students to school facilities and groups.

The Washington Post reports that the Loudoun County School Board voted 7-2 for the guidelines on Wednesday, a day after hundreds of people for and against the changes converged for a public hearing.

The guidelines also require teachers to address transgender children by names and pronouns that they use.

Tuesday's public comment period went over four hours, leading to the vote delay. Hundreds of people also attended a meeting in June when the board considered the proposal publicly for the first time.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.