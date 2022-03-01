Watch
Va. House passes bill regulating explicit content in schools

Posted at 11:51 AM, Mar 01, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — The House of Delegates has passed legislation on a party-line vote that requires schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books with sexually explicit content.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, has already passed the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

He is expected to sign it — it is one of several dozen bills he identified as a legislative priority.

The bill, which passed the House on a 52-46 vote Monday, also requires that students be given an alternative assignment if parents object to the materials.

The Department of Education is tasked with developing model regulations for local school boards to implement.

