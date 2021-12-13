Watch
Benedictine buddies launch CBD company in Sandston

Richmond BizSense
VA Harvest launched in November with both extract and creme varieties of CBD products.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A trio of old high school buddies are behind a new player in the local CBD scene. VA Harvest, which sells CBD extracts and cremes in stores and online, launched in November. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

