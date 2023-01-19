NBA stars spotted at UVA basketball game against Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia's men's basketball game against Virginia Tech had a sideline filled with familiar faces Wednesday night.

Steph Curry, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody — all players for the Golden State Warriors — were in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena, according to a tweet from UVA.

Jerome played for UVA during his college career, helping them secure the 2019 National Championship.

Curry's parents played for Virginia Tech, according to ESPN.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick was also spotted on the sidelines.

Steph Curry, Michael Vick, Ty Jerome & commissioner Jim Phillips are on hand to watch VT at UVA! #ACCMBB



📺: @ESPNU pic.twitter.com/Q5Ld2uMMFl — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 19, 2023

The Cavaliers brought home the dub with a 78-68 win over the Hokies.