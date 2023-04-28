Slain UVA football players honored at NFL Draft

DETROIT — Before the start of the NFL draft Thursday night, commissioner Roger Goodell paid tribute to the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a shooting on Grounds at the campus in November.

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandlerwere all in attendance to receive the honor.

Perry — a Miami native — was an honorary pick for the Dolphins, while Davis and Chandler were picks for the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The three were killed on a chartered bus after returning from a trip to Washington D.C.

Another player, Mike Hollins, was shot and survived. He'sreturned to the fieldsince recovering.

A fifth student was also shot and survived.

A former football player and student was arrested and charged for the shooting.